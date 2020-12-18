Renewable Industries Canada welcomes the Government of Canada’s publication of Clean Fuel Standard draft regulations

OTTAWA, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada), the country’s leading business coalition of producers of renewable fuels, products, and technology, welcomes the Government of Canada’s publication of draft regulations for the Clean Fuel Standard (CFS).

The draft regulations represent an important step forward in Canadian policy towards recognizing the full value of clean fuels like ethanol, biomass-based diesel, renewable natural gas, and green hydrogen in the fight against climate change.The CFS creates a requirement to reduce the carbon content of fuels used in Canada, which can be achieved by blending higher contents of biofuels. We continue to be encouraged by jurisdictions seeking to use more low carbon fuel which is a huge step forward in the continued fight against climate change.RICanada has worked closely with the Government of Canada since the initial announcement of the development of the CFS in 2016. In the past four years, RICanada has provided recommendations on issues such as the target and stringency for liquid fuels through to 2030; how credits are generated for low carbon fuels and how they can be traded; projections for biofuel use under the policy; land use and biodiversity criteria; and several other areas. We are pleased to see that these recommendations were accepted by the Government as it shows continued support for Canada’s growing biofuels industry. RICanada will continue to work with the Government to ensure that the CFS is beneficial for both our economy and the environment.Environment and Climate Change Canada has stated that biofuel blends under the CFS could reach 15 per cent ethanol and 11 per cent biomass-based diesel by 2030. Based on previous independent modelling, the CFS could have an ongoing economic impact of up to $14 billion/year and create approximately 8,000 jobs from the biofuels sector alone.QUOTES“Greenfield has long been a believer of taking carbon out of the environment to build a greener economy,” said Andrea Kent, Board Director and Past President of Renewable Industries Canada and VP Industry and Government Affairs, Greenfield Global Inc. “The proposed Clean Fuel Standard is an exciting next chapter in Canada’s national environmental policy and will help ensure the liquid transportation fuels Canadians need have a reduced carbon footprint, all the way from production through to when used by consumers. As seen in other jurisdictions, a clean fuel standard can attract and incent businesses to invest in clean fuel technologies, support increased domestic production, and ensure that more affordable and cleaner fuels, like biofuels, are available to serve consumers and preserve the planet.”“Our biomass-based diesel delivers major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions – these reductions, and the compliance credits they generate, are is the most important product we sell. Today’s announcement of a federal Clean Fuel Standard reinforces how industry contributes to fighting climate change,” said Scott Lewis, Executive Vice-President at World Energy. “California’s low carbon fuel standard proves that this kind of regulation will not only achieve carbon reductions but will also stimulate the economy. We look forward to seeing the Government of Canada implement these measures.”“The draft regulations published today show that the government has heard concerns from RICanada about how we buy corn and other raw materials from which biofuels are made. The Clean Fuel Standard is expected to increase ethanol production and use in Canada. At IGPC Ethanol, with our recently expanded facility, we are up to this challenge.” said Kevin Norton, CEO and COO, IGPC Ethanol Inc.About RICanadaFounded in 1984, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada) is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote the use of value-added products made from renewable resources. RICanada is the industry’s leading voice in raising consumer awareness and in providing input to governments with respect to policies, legislation and regulations affecting the interests of our over 30 member companies.For further information, contact: Dan Pfeffer, Renewable Industries Canada, d.pfeffer@ricanada.org, T: 1-833-4-RN-FUEL, Twitter: @renewcan



CBJ Newsmakers