Repair, recycle and upcycle: Join the movement to reduce electronic waste

Canadians value their phones, but less than half the population repair old devices and just 12 per cent will purchase a used device

Together with the Circular Innovation Council, TELUS is committed to driving positive environmental change by prolonging the lifespan of connected devices and keeping them out of landfills

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is sponsoring Canada’s first ever Circular Economy Month this October, an awareness campaign that focuses on the importance of waste reduction and recycling. The majority of Canadians, 69 per cent, say their mobile phone is their most expensive personal item, however less than half of the population has actually repaired their phone and only 12 per cent of Canadians have ever purchased a used device1. To help address this problem, TELUS is encouraging Canadians to repair, recycle or upcycle their pre-loved phones or tablets, helping to contribute towards the circular economy by prolonging their device’s lifespan, reducing electronic waste and keeping them out of landfills.

“Circular Innovation Council is pleased to partner with TELUS to launch Canada’s very first Circular Economy Month,” said Jo-Anne St. Godard, Executive Director, Circular Innovation Council. “Circular Economy Month provides us an opportunity to think about how production and consumption effects our environment. It is also a time to celebrate innovation and reimagine how we produce, use and discard products to increase their value and reduce environmental impacts. Woven into our everyday lives, cell phones are a perfect candidate to help Canadians engage in circular practices by purchasing devices that are produced with minimal natural resources, designed for durability, repaired, refurbished and easy to recycle. These are all characteristics of a product that supports a circular economy. By joining as a founding partner, TELUS is demonstrating its commitment to doing its part of facilitating and promoting Canada’s transition to a circular economy.”

“TELUS is committed to leveraging our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change. To date, TELUS and our customers have responsibly recycled over 3.5 million devices and counting; this year alone, we’ve upcycled more than 80,000 used handsets into Certified Pre-owned devices, with potential savings of over 2,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year when compared to selling new devices,” said Jim Senko, Executive Vice President and President, Mobility Solutions at TELUS. “We’re so passionate about the circular economy and the power of responsible device recycling as pre-loved devices are put back into the market through resale, our Bring-It-BackTM program or repairing devices at our Mobile Klinik stores so they can have a prolonged life. These sustainable business practices are part of TELUS’ commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and become a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030.”

Canadians can be an active participant in the circular economy this month and all year round by:

Repairing pre-loved devices: Canadians can keep their devices longer and minimize waste by visiting one of TELUS’ Mobile Klinik stores to have it repaired, whether it’s a cracked screen, sluggish operating system or water damage, or other issues. Each day, Mobile Klinik refurbishes 300 devices across its more than 125 locations in Canada.

Canadians can keep their devices longer and minimize waste by visiting one of TELUS’ Mobile Klinik stores to have it repaired, whether it’s a cracked screen, sluggish operating system or water damage, or other issues. Each day, Mobile Klinik refurbishes 300 devices in Canada. Recycling pre-loved devices. Bring a pre-loved device into a TELUS store where the team will responsibly recycle it to keep it out of landfills. TELUS will also plant a tree for every device recycled as part of its mission to plant its one millionth tree. Learn more about how to recycle your device .

Bring a pre-loved device into a TELUS store where the team will responsibly recycle it to keep it out of landfills. TELUS will also plant a tree for every device recycled as part of its mission to plant its one millionth tree. . Upcycling pre-loved devices. Drop off pre-loved phones or tablets at a TELUS store and the team will upcycle them to connect a Canadian-in-need through TELUS’ Mobility for Good® program. TELUS’ Mobility for Good provides access to smartphones for youth ageing out of foster care, low-income seniors and Indigenous women at risk or surviving violence. Find out more about donating your phone .

Circular Economy Month aligns with TELUS’ focus on environmental sustainability and its long-standing efforts to help preserve and protect the planet. TELUS’ 2021 Sustainability Report outlines its environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are helping Canadians transition to a sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its TELUS Agriculture solutions.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes for over 50 million people, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Rajzer

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

1 Angus Reid report commissioned by TELUS.



CBJ Newsmakers