REPEAT – Buc-ee’s to Begin Selling TAAT® in September

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT® will be sold in select locations of Buc-ee’s, a famed gas and convenience chain in the Southern U.S., by the end of September 2022. This presence is expected to complement the existing footprint of TAAT® in the Southern region of the United States and build upon the Company’s relationships with well-known chain retailers who carry TAAT® products across the country.

With 43 “always-open” locations across Texas and six other states, Buc-ee’s stores are characterized by their large count of fuel pumps (as many as 120 in a single station) and abundant retail space with a wide selection of retail, food/beverage, and tobacco products. Buc-ee’s also holds two world records; one for the world’s largest convenience store (66,335 square feet in New Braunfels, Texas), and another for the world’s longest car wash (255 feet of conveyor length in Katy, Texas)1. For more information about Buc-ee’s, please refer to the chain’s official website at the following link: https://buc-ees.com/

Buc-ee’s is known for its Southern-themed customer experience found in its 43 gas stations and travel centres mostly located in the state of Texas with other storefronts in AL, GA, KY, FL, TN, and SC. In September 2022, Buc-ee’s will execute its initial placement of TAAT® in select locations, to provide adult smoker patrons a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon said, “Over the past four decades Buc-ee’s has built a very impressive presence in the Southern U.S., with continuously growing traffic from regulars and tourists alike. We are excited to be launching TAAT® in Buc-ee’s and believe it can perform quite well in their stores. The Buc-ee’s team has shown great enthusiasm about TAAT® because it aligns so well with their business objectives and offers significantly higher profit margins compared to tobacco cigarettes. With Buc-ee’s leading the way, we believe this will bring more attention to TAAT® among other prominent chains across the United States.”

Sources

1 – https://buc-ees.com/about/world-record-holder/

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d56e9cd-ae2a-4b68-8800-d9fc9ad13a25



