REPEAT – Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Ganja Gold products now in 275 dispensaries across California;Proprietary pre-roll manufacturing technology ready for production runs;Brand licensing opportunities being explored in California, Nevada and Michigan;Nevada launch of Ganja Gold being ramped up;Mr. Suhas Patel, LLM, JD. has been appointed to the Board of Directors and in-house counsel;VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide a corporate update.California Market Penetration

Integrated Cannabis’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganja Gold, is pleased to announce that their products are now available in 275 dispensaries across California. This paves way for the Company to continue escalating growth in the California market through Ganja Gold SKUs while providing a vast and solid channel for new products currently under development.Pre-roll Manufacturing Technology

In September, the Company took delivery of a custom, purpose built, proprietary pre-roll manufacturing system. The system has been developed in partnership with a leading developer of pharmaceutical equipment in Silicon Valley. This automated system, which is able to produce 600 pre-rolls per hour and only requires 2 personnel to operate, has been debugged on site and will be used in production runs as of mid-November. The Company expects the system will result in cost savings of over 70% per pre-roll and over 65% in human labour costs. Licensing

The Company has received inbound interest from parties seeking to license the Ganja Gold brand for other legal jurisdictions, including: Michigan, Massachusetts and Canada. The Company is currently reviewing the pipeline of opportunities to license the brand to entities with well-established distribution networks allowing Integrated Cannabis to capture market share across multiple legal jurisdictions in the United States and maximize brand value for shareholders.

Additionally, the Company is reviewing in-licensing opportunities for Nevada and California. Nevada Launch of Ganja Gold

Integrated Cannabis has ramped up its Nevada launch of Ganja Gold. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and staff training has commenced and is on pace, as previously forecasted, for a December 2019 launch. The Ganja Gold products will be manufactured at the Company’s Las Vegas based manufacturing facility. Additional details regarding the launch will be provided in December.Mr.Suhas Patel, LLM, JD Appointed to Board of Directors and as In-house Counsel

Integrated Cannabis is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Suhas Patel to its Board of Directors. Mr. Patel was voted to the Company’s board at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on Friday, November 1, 2019. Mr. Patel will also serve as in-house counsel for the Company.Mr. Patel is a California licensed attorney with expertise in Business Law, Arbitration, Real Estate & Tax Law. He is also a Certified Mediator and has a Master of Laws in Taxation (L.L.M.) from Golden Gate University, where he earned his J.D as well. Mr. Patel has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, Davis and has experience in both the private and public sectors. He works with individuals, small to mid-sized business structuring, agreements, tax planning, workers compensation and benefits, financial planning and tax disputes (State and Federal). In the Public sector, Mr. Patel worked for the Tax Appeals Assistance Program of the California Board of Equalization (B.O.E), Sales and Use Tax Division. He conducted research and evaluated and documented evidence for submission before state auditors.About Integrated Cannabis Company

