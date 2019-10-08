REPEAT – Integrated Cannabis’ Ganja Gold Announces California Launch of first CBD Infused Pre-Roll

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganja Gold, has launched the first cannabidiol (CBD) infused pre-roll in California. The novel pre-roll is designed for those who want the calming effects and benefits of CBD and is part of the iconic Tarantula family of pre-rolls.

The October launch includes several high CBD strain SKUs such as: Harley-Tsu (indica dominant), AC/DC (sativa dominant), and The Wife (Hybrid). Additional strains will be launched in the coming months. The CBD Tarantula is constructed with top-shelf greenhouse or indoor grown flower that is then coated with high CBD distillate and covered in golden kief.“The Ganja Gold legacy brand is synonymous with a top shelf, connoisseur level experience amongst consumers. We are excited to be introducing our new line of CBD infused pre-rolls that are made to the same exacting standards that consumers are accustomed to from Ganja Gold,” said Mr. Seth Wiles, President of Integrated Cannabis. “We did extensive R&D to make sure this was a product that would strike a chord with our existing customers, as well as expand our reach in the market. Our goal is to launch products that will allow more cannabis users to experience our amazing brand. We plan to launch the CBD Tarantula along with our full line of Tarantulas in Nevada from our manufacturing facility in Las Vegas in the very near future,” added Mr.Wiles.About Integrated Cannabis Company

