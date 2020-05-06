Report on Voting From the 2020 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX – NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista“) announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 5, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 20, 2020 (the “Circular“).

1. Fixing the Number of Directors By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:2. Election of Directors By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:3. Appointment of Auditors By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:5. Amendment to Stock Option Plan By ordinary resolution, an amendment to NuVista’s stock option plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:6. Amendment to Share Award Incentive Plan By ordinary resolution, an amendment to NuVista’s share award plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:INVESTOR INFORMATIONNuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:



