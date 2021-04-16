RESCON disgusted at stripper incident on GTA construction site

Vaughan, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is appalled that several male workers associated with a drywall contractor had a stripper at a GTA jobsite last week in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of the incident obtained by CBC News shows at least four men watching and two men touching the woman while she dances. In addition, nobody in the video is wearing a mask or physically distancing.

This is shocking, unacceptable and repulsive behaviour and simply degrading to women. We denounce the conduct and actions of these men in the strongest terms. RESCON has always stood up for the rights of women. We have also been working to promote the construction industry as a viable career path for women. This type of conduct has no place on construction sites and won’t be tolerated.

“This type of activity is shameful, abhorrent and demeaning to women,” says Amina Dibe, manager of government and stakeholder relations at RESCON. “We are trying to attract more women and youth to the industry and an action like this only serves as a deterrent. It is unacceptable behaviour and only reinforces the stereotype of construction being a male-dominated and misogynistic industry. We have made great progress in improving the culture of construction to make it safe and welcoming for women. We’ve taken two steps forward, but this incident sets us back and we must do better.”

“These disgusting and inappropriate actions are also an afront to every health and safety professional, the medical community, and broader construction industry which has made sacrifices and worked tirelessly over the past year to comply with COVID-19 protocols, regulations and best practices,” notes RESCON VP Andrew Pariser who is chair of the organization’s health and safety committee. “The construction industry as a whole demands and expects better. These actions are clear breaches of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and violate the culture of safety that the construction industry strives to create, maintain and promote.”

Construction needs to be better, collectively as an industry, and at all levels.

Background on RESCON: RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.

