Residential properties in the province of Quebec sell in record time in the first quarter of 2021

L’ILE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its quarterly residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

In total, 31,587 residential sales transactions were concluded in the first quarter of the year in Quebec. This represents a 14 per cent increase compared to the first quarter of last year and the largest first quarter sales increase since the Centris system began compiling data in the year 2000.

“The first quarter is a continuation of what was seen at the end of 2020, in a still challenging health situation. The demand for residential properties has not waned, as we can see by the new Q1 sales record and the fact that the inventory of single-family homes for sale has been reduced by more than half,” said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB. “Unlike 2020, this sharp increase in transactions is mainly attributable to the sale of plexes and condominiums across the province, in record-fast selling times as well.”

Here are the highlights of the first quarter of 2021.

Sales

By property category, sales of single-family homes increased by 6 per cent across Quebec in the first quarter of the year, while sales of plexes and condominiums registered more robust increases of 53 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Among the province’s metropolitan areas, Saguenay (+29 per cent), Sherbrooke (+26 per cent) and Gatineau (+14 per cent) stood out with significant increases in sales. Together, the regions outside of the province’s metropolitan areas registered a 29 per cent increase in sales, all property categories combined. Some agglomerations posted remarkable sales growth in the first quarter, including Mont-Tremblant (+124 per cent), Charlevoix (+97 per cent), Shawinigan (+53 per cent) and Thetford-Mines (+50 per cent).



Active listings

There was an average of 27,675 active listings on the Centris system in Quebec in the first quarter of the year, a significant drop of 43 per cent compared to the first quarter of last year. This was the 21st consecutive quarterly decrease in active listings, dating back to the first quarter of 2016.

Prices

The median price of single-family homes in Quebec stood at $340,000, a 24 per cent jump compared to the first quarter of last year and the largest increase ever recorded. The median price of condominiums also increased significantly by 22 per cent, to reach $305,000. As for plexes with two to five dwellings, their median price decreased by 2 per cent in the first quarter to settle at $415,000.



Market conditions and selling times

The general decline in the inventory of properties for sale is leading to a further tightening of market conditions in the vast majority of areas in the province. In particular, several agglomerations outside of the metropolitan areas have rapidly become seller’s markets. Selling times across the province were shorter compared to the same period one year earlier. For all property categories combined, it took an average of 66 days for a property to sell (-24 days). This is the lowest it has ever been since Centris began compiling statistics.



For more detailed statistics for the province, click here.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Centris

Centris is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the real estate sector. It collects data and offers solutions that are highly adapted to the needs of professionals. Among these solutions is Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

Click on the links below to consult the regional press releases:

Montreal CMA

Quebec City CMA

RMR de Gatineau

RMR de Sherbrooke

RMR de Saguenay

RMR de Trois-Rivières

Agglomération de Granby

Agglomération de Joliette

Agglomérations des Laurentides

Agglomération de Saint-Hyacinthe

Agglomération de Drummondville et de Victoriaville

Agglomération de Val-d’Or et de Rouyn-Noranda

For more information:

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

Marjolaine Beaulieu

Publicist

Communications and Marketing

1-888-762-2440 or

514-762-2440, ext. 238

media@qpareb.ca

CBJ Newsmakers