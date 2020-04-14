Resinco Capital Partners Inc. Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE: RIN, OTC: RSCZF, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Resinco”) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from Resinco Capital Partners Inc. to Global Care Capital Inc. and its ticker symbol from “RIN” to “HLTH”. Subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), the Company expects the name and symbol change to take effect on April 17th, 2020 when its common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the new name “Global Care Capital Inc.” and new ticker symbol “HLTH”.

Pursuant to the press release dated April 6th, 2020, the Company engaged in due diligence and research procedures in search of new, early stage investment opportunities in the Healthcare Sector to diversify and strengthen its existing portfolio. The name and ticker symbol change reflect an initiative to align the company brand with this new strategic focus. The name change was approved by the board of directors on April 13th, 2020. “We feel this name and ticker symbol change are a fundamental next step to align the Company’s brand and shift in focus to early stage investment opportunities in the Healthcare Sector, especially as they relate to detection of and prevention against epidemics and pandemics.”No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. Certificates representing common shares of Resinco Capital Partners Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change. About Resinco Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.: Company Contact: alex@resincocp.comTel: 416-319-5744The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com

CBJ Newsmakers