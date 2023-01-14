ReSolve Asset Management Announces Andrew Butler, PhD, as the New Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReSolve Asset Management Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Butler to the role of Chief Investment Officer. This appointment is consistent with the firm’s mission to offer best-in-class global investment solutions.

Andrew is a CFA charterholder and holds a B.Sc. in Applied Mathematics and Physics from Memorial University of Newfoundland, an M.A. in Applied Mathematics from York University, and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from University of Toronto. Andrew has led ReSolve’s quantitative research team since 2015 and has been instrumental in the evolution of ReSolve’s research process.

“I’m delighted that Andrew is assuming the role of Chief Investment Officer in Canada,” said CEO Jason Russell. “With the recent completion of his Ph.D. program, it was clear Andrew was ready to take on a senior investment position at ReSolve. ReSolve’s research process adheres strictly to best practices in experimental methods and data science, and Andrew continues to combine scientific innovation with practical financial engineering expertise.”

Andrew is excited to take ReSolve’s investment strategies to the next level. “Over my seven years at ReSolve, the firm’s investment strategies have evolved from competitive multi-asset approaches informed by empirical finance, to sophisticated alpha engines motivated by techniques drawn from fields like machine learning and operations research. The research ecosystem is full of promising opportunities,” said Dr. Butler.

ReSolve Asset Management Inc. operates a Canadian wealth management practice and advises or sub-advises mutual funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and private funds in Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit investresolve.com.

