Retail Sales Down 0.1% in September

CBJ — The nation’s retail sales were off 0.1% in September to $51.6 billion according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The federal government agency numbers indicate lower sales of automobiles headlined the downgrade.

The overall decline came as sales of automobiles and parts dropped 1% due to an almost 2% decline of purchases at new car dealerships. Gasoline station sales were off 2.3%, due mainly to slightly lower prices at the pumps. Excluding these two sub-sectors, retail sales spiked 0.7%.

