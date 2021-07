CBJ – Retail sales were down in May, following suit with April’s decline, but economists anticipate we’ll see an uptick when June’s figures are released.

As retailers continued to struggle through various mandated lockdowns in May, retail sales were down 2.1% according to numbers provided by Statistics Canada.

The consensus seems to be that figures for retail sales for June should result in an increase of between 4% and 5%.

@CanBizJournal