CBJ — Retail sales across Canada were virtually unchanged in December compared with November’s figures with a final tally of $51.6 billion.

The flat reading followed a 1.1% growth in November compared with October’s numbers.

The report released by Statistics Canada indicates sales were up in seven of 11 sub-sectors, representing nearly 50% of retail trade.

Retail sales for 2019 wound up at $615 billion for the year, up 1.6% from 2018.

