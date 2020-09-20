Retail Sales Up 0.6% in July

CBJ — Retail sales were up 0.6% in July compared with June, which marked the third consecutive monthly gain after a massive plunge two months earlier due to COVID-19 and the accompanying pandemic lockdowns.

Canadians spent just less than $53 billion at retailers across the country in July according to figures compiled by Statistics Canada in Ottawa.

Despite the upswing, the rate of growth is still slowing down from 0.7% in June to 0.6% in July month to month.

Sales of automobiles and accessories grew by 3.3%. More vehicles began taking to the roadways as summer got into full gear, which is why sales were up 6% at gas stations.

However, sales were down for building materials, food and beverage stores, sports and general merchandise.

The notable increase in online shopping seen earlier in the pandemic appears to be slowing down as e-commerce sales came in at $2.8 billion for July, down from $3.5 billion in June.

@CanBizJournal