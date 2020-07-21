Retail Sales Up 19% in May

CBJ — Vibrant sales of automobiles and automobile parts led to the country’s retail sales jumping by 19% in May, which was welcome news after a 24% decline in April.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada retail sales hit $41.8 billion in May. Despite the excellent turnaround it still left the figures 20% lower than February’s results, which was the last month not impacted in any way by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Online retail sales accounted for 8% of the total market in May, amounting to $3.8 billion.

