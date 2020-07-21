Tuesday, July 21, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Retail Sales Up 19% in May

Retail Sales Up 19% in May

Retail Sales - May 2020

CBJ — Vibrant sales of automobiles and automobile parts led to the country’s retail sales jumping by 19% in May, which was welcome news after a 24% decline in April.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada retail sales hit $41.8 billion in May. Despite the excellent turnaround it still left the figures 20% lower than February’s results, which was the last month not impacted in any way by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Online retail sales accounted for 8% of the total market in May, amounting to $3.8 billion.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Empire Communities Prioritizes Lifestyle Needs as New Home Trends Emerge with Buyers
Empire Communities Prioritizes Lifestyle Needs as New Home Trends Emerge with Buyers
Sigma Announces the Signing of an Engineering Contract with Duro Felguera and a Letter of Intent from Spanish Export Credit Agency to Provide Financing
Sigma Announces the Signing of an Engineering Contract with Duro Felguera and a Letter of Intent from Spanish Export Credit Agency to Provide Financing