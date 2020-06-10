Retraction Regarding the Use of the Term Ore in the June 9, 2020 Press Release

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) would like to retract the use of the term “ore” in its press release of June 9, 2020. Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) has notified Pershimex management regarding the misuse of the term “ore.” The reader should read “mineralized material” rather than the term “ore.” In fact, according to current standards, the use of the term “ore” should be used only in reference to a mineral reserve defined by a preliminary feasibility study or feasibility study. Pershimex does not hold such a report or study confirming the presence of mineral reserves on its property, so the Company cannot use this term in its press releases. The Company made the decision to proceed with a bulk sample of 1 ton of mineralized material without establishing a mineral reserve. The aim is not to produce at this stage but to understand the metallurgical parameters of the mineralized material present in the surface pillar of the former Pershing Manitou mine.

Pershimex Resources Corporation – Quick OverviewStrategic positioning in Abitibi-Témiscamingue with more than 800 claims.Owns 100% of the mining rights on the Courville property.Partnership with Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic property.This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, professional geologist, president of Pershimex, a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

