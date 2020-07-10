Return On Innovation Advisors Ltd. Announces Change in Closing Date

TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Return On Innovation Advisors Ltd., the manager of Return On Innovation Fund Inc. (the “ROI Fund”) previously announced on June 2, 2020 that it had agreed to enter into a transaction with Stone Investment Group Limited (“SIG”), whereby the portfolio of the ROI Fund will be liquidated to cash and transferred to the Stone Growth Fund (the “Growth Fund”) in exchange for units of the Growth Fund, and shareholders of the ROI Fund will become unitholders of the Growth Fund. This transaction is subject to approval of the shareholders of the ROI Fund and the securities regulatory authorities and the completion of the formal exchange transaction between the ROI Fund and the Growth Fund. This transaction was previously expected to close on or about July 30, 2020. However, in order to complete certain administrative aspects of the transaction, the transaction is now expected to close on or about October 16, 2020.

