Reunion Gold Announces Application to Extend 2017 Warrants

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (“Reunion” or the “Company”) announces that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for approval of an extension to the term of a total of 42,082,495 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) originally issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed in two tranches in September 2017. Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The Warrants were issued for a term of three years. Of the total Warrants, 39,003,595 are expiring on September 8, 2020 and 3,078,900 on September 18, 2020. The Company is seeking to extend the expiry date of all Warrants to March 31, 2021. The exercise price will remain unchanged.

The proposed extension of the expiration dates of the Warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website ( www.reuniongold.com ). For further information please contact:REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com





