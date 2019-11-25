Reunion Gold Announces Change in Fiscal Year-End

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (RGD – TSX-V) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31, from its current fiscal year-end of March 31. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company believes this change of year-end will better align the Company’s financial reporting periods with industry peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.As a result, the Company will report audited financial results for a nine-month transitional fiscal year from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 with a comparative of twelve-month audited financial statements from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Afterwards, Reunion Gold will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in March, June, September, and December each year.About Reunion GoldReunion Gold Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has options to acquire projects in French Guiana and Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website ( www.reuniongold.com ).For further information, please contact:REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

Tel: +1 450.677.2585

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Tel: +1 450.677.2054

Email: info@reuniongold.com

CBJ Newsmakers