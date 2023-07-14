Reunion Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report and Launches Its New Logo

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the “Technical Report”) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana” dated July 14, 2023, with an effective date of June 1, 2023. The report was prepared by Christian Beaulieu, P. Geo., consultant for G Mining Services Inc., and Neil Lincoln, P.Eng., VP Metallurgy for G Mining Services Inc.

The purpose of this Technical Report is to support scientific and technical information that relates to the Oko West Project and the initial Mineral Resource Estimate published on June 13, 2023. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the June 13, 2023 news release. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com and on its website at www.reuniongold.com.

New logo

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new logo. The new, modernized logo reflects the Company’s commitment to operate in a responsible and ethical manner. The Company is also in the process of refreshing its website.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In early 2021, the Company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West Project in Guyana, where after 22 months of resource definition drilling the Company has announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate containing 2.475 Moz of gold in Indicated resources grading 1.84 g/t Au and 1.762 Moz of gold in inferred resources grading 2.02 g/t Au. For more information about the Mineral Resource Estimate and the Oko West Project, please refer to the Technical Report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Oko West Gold Project Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana dated July 14, 2023, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’ and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘RGDFF’.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com ).

