Reunion Gold completes a first airborne geophysical survey at the NW Extension Project in Suriname

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of an airborne magnetometric and radiometric geophysical survey of the NW Extension Project in Suriname.

The survey consisted of 3,000 kilometers of flight lines spaced at 100 and 200 meters and flown by a fixed-wing, high-resolution system operated by Terraquest Ltd., a Canadian company with solid experience in the region. The interpretation of available geophysical data indicates that the large, greenstone belt-scale geological structures associated with gold mineralization at the Rosebel gold deposit extend to the northwest under cover of recent sediments, underlying the project area footprint. The Company expects this geophysical survey to help refine the area’s structural geology interpretation and generate targets. Results should be available for interpretation in the next few weeks.

The NW Extension Project is part of the Strategic Alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation and the exploration costs are funded on a 50:50 basis. The 925 square kilometres project area sits within the Northern Greenstone Belt of Suriname, 60 kilometres to the west-southwest of the capital, Paramaribo, and 70 km northwest of the Rosebel mine (Figure 1). The Company has an option to acquire the NW Extension Project from a Surinamese company.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company’s Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this press release’s adequacy or accuracy.

Cautionary statement

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding exploration plans, potential mineralization and other statements beliefs, expectations or intentions of the Company. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, all located in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD.’ Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

Figure 1: Location map of the NE Extension Project permits, showing the outcropping greenstone belts of eastern Suriname (green) with interpreted geological structures related to gold mineralization in the region (dashed grey lines). Also shown are the Rosebel, Saramaca and Merian gold deposits.

