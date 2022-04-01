Reunion Gold Engages Proactive Investors to Assist in Expanding Its Investor Outreach Program

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”) to assist the Company in enhancing its online presence with the global investment community, as part of its strategy to increase general market awareness of the Company and its new Oko West gold discovery in Guyana.

The services to be provided by Proactive include comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments at the Company, plus interviews in both video and written formats. All of the released content will be featured on Proactive websites and further distributed through Proactive’s multinational network of syndication partners including Bloomberg, Reuters, Dow Jones, Apple news and Daily Mail.

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Perth. The agreement between the Company and Proactive is for an initial period of 13 months and is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay $25,000 to Proactive.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization for 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 220 meters. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD.’ Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 814.2 million issued and outstanding common shares.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com



