Reunion Gold reports new drill results at its Oko West Project in Guyana including 2.44 g/t over 46.5 m, 2.22 g/t over 57.0 m and 1.88 g/t over 41.0 m

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to report new significant gold intersections, including 2.44 g/t over 46.5 meters, 2.22 g/t over 57 meters and 1.88 g/t over 41.0 meters as part of its ongoing drilling program at the Oko West Project in Guyana. Hole 47 intersected the deepest mineralized interval so far, with 2.22 g/t over 57 meters at approximately 200 meters vertical depth from the surface (Table 1). These new drill results, which consistently show high grades and intersected lengths, clearly demonstrate that gold mineralization continues at depth in unweathered rock. The results also expand the gold mineralization laterally and continue to show the strong mineralization continuity along a “corridor” more than 1.2 km long. Preliminary metallurgical studies outlined below also show encouraging results with gold recoveries ranging between 78% and 98%.

The objective of the current drill campaign is to confirm the vertical and lateral continuity of gold mineralization previously identified in eight “blocks” straddling shear zones over a 3 km long strike length, within a 6 km long soil geochemical anomaly. Diamond drilling (“DD”) has been focused on testing depth extensions into the unweathered rock below 100 m (Figure 2), as well as testing for lateral extensions between the outlined blocks. The reverse circulation (“RC”) rig is testing the edges of exploration blocks and scouting previously untested targets both laterally and along strike. The Company has so far demonstrated continuous gold mineralization in a “corridor” more than 1.2 km long (see Figures 1 and 3) characterized by zones of intense deformation and hydrothermal alteration in sedimentary, granitic, and volcanic rocks. These zones contain widely disseminated gold in microfractures and metric-scale high-grade veins assaying up to several ounces per tonne.

Carlos Bertoni, Interim CEO, stated: “We are very excited by this round of drill results as they continue to demonstrate the impressive continuity of the gold mineralization outlined to date with long intercepts of good grade. The results successfully expand the known deposit both at depth into the unweathered rock, and laterally, between the previously outlined “blocks.” The deposit remains open to expansion in all directions. We have only started drill testing the southern 3 km of the soil geochemical anomalies.”

The Company restarted its drilling activities at the Oko West Project early in November, following a one-month break to finalize the interpretation of the then recent results and to properly plan the current 9,000-meter drill program, and for equipment maintenance. Assay results presented in Table 1 below shows significant intersections from a total of 1,322 meters in eight DD and 834 meters in nine RC holes, with assay results from two DD holes and ten RC holes not yet received.

Table 1 Drill hole ID Exploration Block From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Diamond Drill Holes OKWD21-43 1 25.50 36.00 10.50 0.65 OKWD21-46 1 61.50 69.00 7.50 1.68 82.50 90.00 7.50 1.43 133.50 180.00 46.50 2.44 including 171.00 180.00 9.00 6.85 186.00 192.00 6.00 1.27 OKWD21-47 4+3 134.75 141.80 7.05 2.44 154.00 158.50 4.50 1.73 173.50 230.50 57.00 2.22 OKWD21-48 4+3 54.50 59.55 5.05 2.66 OKWD21-49 4+3 156.00 162.00 6.00 2.90 OKWD21-50 4+3 52.50 57.00 4.50 5.67 135.50 176.50 41.00 1.88 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes OKWR21-56 1 16.00 28.00 12.00 5.61 including 18.00 24.00 6.00 10.03 OKWR21-58 1 24.00 38.00 14.00 1.46 47.00 53.00 6.00 1.95 OKWR21-59 1 75.00 80.00 5.00 1.85 OKWR21-71 1 121.00 128.00 7.00 2.52

The Company has now drilled a total of 6,467 meters in 53 DD holes and 7,836 meters in 91 RC holes since the beginning of the drilling program at Oko West in December 2020, with significant assay results reported in press releases on August 12, September 7, and October 7, 2021. The Company will interrupt its field activities at the Oko West Project from December 17, 2021, and restart early in January 2022 and plans to complete this current drill campaign by the end of March 2022.

Metallurgical testing

The Company completed a maiden scoping-level metallurgical test by bottle-roll cyanide leaching eight mineralized samples at the Actlabs laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana. These samples represent weathered and unweathered rocks from trench and drill hole samples in different host rocks. Positive gold recovery results were received using low cyanide (0.5 kg/t) in under 12 hours of leaching. Gold recoveries range between 78% and 98%. These preliminary encouraging results indicate that gravity concentration followed by cyanidation should improve gold recoveries. The Company is preparing a complete metallurgical testing plan for the Oko West mineralized rocks.

Drill result composites, sample collection, assaying and data management

The Company calculates drill results composites with a minimum length of 2 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t and 2 m maximum length of internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. True widths are unknown. Complete drilling results and drill hole data are being posted on the Company’s website. Diamond drill samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged, and labelled at the site core shed. Reverse circulation drill samples are obtained from a rotary splitter attached to a Metzke cyclone, weighed, bagged, and tagged at the drill site. Samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at 5% of samples shipped to the laboratory. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company’s Interim CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest int the Oko West Project in Guyana. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD.’ Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 669.3 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Figure 1: Map of the Oko West Block 4 and adjacent area showing schematic geology, mineralized zones (dashed red lines), and trench (brown), DD (black) and RC drilling (green) results in composite highlights. The locations of the cross and longitudinal sections are shown as green and red lines, respectively. Composite results in this press release are from holes with highlighted labels.

Figure 2: Geological section looking north near trench 44 in Block 4 shows schematic geology, mineralized zones (dashed lines), trench and drilling results composite highlights (see section location on Figure 1). Intervals with lengths inferior to 5 m are not listed.

Figure 3: Longitudinal section looking west of the Oko West mineralized “corridor” gold grade block model (block dimensions are 8x8x8 m). Continuity interruptions are daa constrained rather than a lack of mineralization. Some drill holes shown are off section. See 1.2 km bar in Figure 1.



