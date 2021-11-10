Revera celebrates groundbreaking for new Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place

Carleton Place, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revera held a groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate construction of the redeveloped Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care home in the Town of Carleton Place, Ontario

The event was held in a tent outside the existing Stoneridge Manor location, at 256 High Street, to respect social distancing and to enable residents, employees, local dignitaries, contractors and community supporters to safely and officially acknowledge construction of the new home, which has been underway since January.

“The redevelopment of Stoneridge Manor is a significant accomplishment for Revera’s long term care redevelopment program. Investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure is the right thing to do for our residents and staff,” said Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “We are incorporating the latest design standards into our buildings to enhance the safety, comfort and care of residents and to create a better, safer working environment for staff.”

The new Stoneridge Manor will increase capacity to accommodate 128 residents, an increase of 68 additional bed licenses allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. This expansion will provide a significant increase in access to long term care for older adults in Lanark County. It will also create an economic boost for the town, with about 70 additional permanent jobs to be created for nurses, personal support workers, and dietary and recreation aides, as well as housekeeping, laundry and maintenance positions in early 2023.

Features of the redeveloped Stoneridge Manor

The redeveloped Stoneridge Manor, located at ­­­­­­­­­­­­29 Costello Drive, is expected to open in early 2023. The new home is being built to the latest design standards and incorporates many evidence-based features designed to improve the resident experience, including:

· A new layout with greater privacy for residents – 60 per cent of the rooms are single occupancy with their own washroom, and the remaining 40 per cent are dual accommodation with a shared entrance vestibule and washroom but private bedroom areas.

· The new home will be organized into four 32-resident ‘neighbourhoods,’ each with its own balcony and dining room, so that each area feels like a smaller community within the larger home.

· Oversized windows which allow more natural light, a calming colour palette, more expansive hallways and more space for amenities.

· Better airflow and temperature control in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

· Energy-efficient equipment and the latest digital technology to help families and residents stay connected and the latest mobile medical charting to streamline clinical care documentation.

· Specialized lighting which adjusts to outdoor lighting levels, pathway lighting to the suite door and bathroom space to prevent falls.

· Touchless faucets in all resident washrooms, enhancing infection prevention and control (IPAC).

· Dementia-friendly secured resident home area and beautifully landscaped secure outdoor space.

“Breaking ground on a redeveloped and expanded Stoneridge Manor means a more home-like care environment for Carleton Place area seniors,” said Wendy Gilmour, Senior Vice President, Long Term Care, Revera. “Bright, beautiful spaces in a purpose-built home will help Revera to better meet the challenges of both increasing demand for care and the higher acuity and complexity of clinical care needs of our residents in the future.”

For more information on the new Stoneridge Manor, construction photos and a drone flyover video footage, see the redevelopment webpage.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors.

The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. In Canada, Revera is proud to operate retirement residences and long term care homes from coast to coast. You can find Revera in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

