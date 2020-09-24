Revera commits its ongoing support to Habitat for Humanity Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canadians continue to navigate through the “new normal” of life in a pandemic, Revera is determined to continue to support its chosen charity partner, Habitat for Humanity Canada, along with its social cause of choice – combatting ageism, through the intergenerational “Revera and Reel Youth Age is More” film project. Before the pandemic was declared, Revera had secured several corporate sponsorships for the 2020 Revera Giving program, which aims to help families across Canada achieve affordable homeownership. Like Habitat, Revera believes that everyone should have a decent and affordable place to call home. However, because of the pandemic, Revera was forced to postpone both of its annual gala fundraising events until 2021. Despite this, Revera has continued to work closely with each of its corporate sponsors, whose ongoing generosity and support resulted in the retention of sponsorships approaching $100,000! Revera would like to thank each of those sponsors, including Acclaim Ability Management, Achieva Health, Chaitons LLP, Foley & Lardner LLP, Hexarem, Interface, Manulife, Medline Canada, Mercer, Naylor Building Partnerships, New-Can Group, Reuters Benefits, Russell Hendrix and Toppits. “We are truly grateful to each of the sponsors who have chosen to support Habitat for Humanity Canada,” says Thomas Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “This year has been difficult for businesses and the charity sector has been particularly hard hit. We are grateful that our sponsors share our desire to support Habitat for Humanity and the Canadian families they are able to help.” “This pandemic has been a challenging time for many charities. It is wonderful to have partners like Revera and their corporate sponsors continue to support Habitat for Humanity Canada,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Since 2018, we have developed a strong partnership with Revera, and their efforts this year have truly demonstrated their commitment to our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” Although many traditional fundraising programs have been halted due to the COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions, Revera is continuing to come up with new and innovative ways to raise funds by combining different programs to maximize their impact. On October 1, Revera will hold its first-ever virtual Age Is More film gala, in partnership with Reel Youth and in support of Habitat for Humanity Canada. The event will premiere nine new short films developed through The Revera and Reel Youth Age is More Film Project on Revera’s Facebook page. Revera typically hosts four Reel Youth gala premieres each year in retirement residences. This year, we held two galas before the pandemic was declared. The upcoming virtual gala is a national initiative featuring residents from three Revera retirement residences in Ontario and Alberta in films produced by youth from British Columbia to New Brunswick. People viewing the gala online will have a chance to support Habitat for Humanity Canada through Revera’s online donation page. Revera and Habitat for Humanity Canada Revera has been a partner to Habitat for Humanity Canada since 2018 and in that time more than one million dollars has been raised and donated to communities across Canada. These funds equate to more than four million dollars in social benefits and have been raised through corporate sponsorships, fundraising in Revera homes and residences, more than 40 Revera-sponsored Habitat Build Days and donations to ReStore. For more information visit Revera Giving. About Revera Revera is a leading Canadian owned and headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.AttachmentsRevera Habitat Build Calgary 20190905Revera-commitment-to-Habitat-for-Humanity-media-release-Sep24-2020Larry Roberts

