REVISION: A Constructive First Meeting Between GSLR and Canada Carbon

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company” or “Canada Carbon” or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1), wishes to revise the first sentence of its press release of August 3, 2021, in which it stated that CCB and GSLR were pleased to announce that they held a meeting on July 27, 2021 to begin a meaningful dialogue.

The sentence should have read, “Canada Carbon is pleased to announce that it had a meeting on July 27, 2021 with GSLR to begin a meaning dialogue.”

The remainder of the August 3, 2021 press release is unchanged.

