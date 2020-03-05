Revive Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp.

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and cannabinoid-based life sciences products, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 12, 2020, the Company has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Psilocin Pharma Corp. (“Psilocin”), a specialty psychedelic sciences company focused on the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs including rare and orphan indications.

Pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated March 4, 2020, Revive acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Psilocin for an aggregate purchase price of $2.75 million (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price was satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 55 million common shares in the capital of Revive at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, of which 10 million common shares (the “Escrowed Shares”) were issued on the execution of the letter of intent.About Psilocin Pharma Corp.Psilocin has developed patent-pending formulation and production solutions for the active compound Psilocybin. The process encompassed with its intellectual property cover methods of production of Psilocybin-based formulations. Psilocin has developed formulations to date which include the Hydroxy Line. The line will include PSY-0.1 -Capsules- PSY-0.2 -Sublingual Spray- PSY-0.3 -Gel Cap- PSY-0.4/0.5 -Effervescent Tablets-and PSY-0.6 -Breath Strips. The precisely dosed formulations will work with both natural and synthetically derived Psilocybin which will be targeted for clinical research and subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval in the treatment of depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, bulimia and anorexia nervosa, and a number of other diseases. Psilocin’s range of products have been engineered to work synergistically with the body’s own natural pathways of absorption while offering a contemporary approach to consumption.Psilocin has filed key provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that cover methods of production of Psilocybin-based formulations. This includes sublingual sprays, effervescent tablets, hard-shell capsules, sublingual and transmucosal delivery systems (i.e. gum drops, oral strips, dosing pens). Furthermore, Psilocin has a patent-pending portfolio that includes Psilocybin extraction and crystallization methodologies. Specifically, the Psilocin patent applications relate to the following:Solid Oral Pharmaceutical Compositions, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/985,052 – Psilocybin effervescent and psilocybin tablet designed to be placed under the tongue or dissolved in water. Allowing for improved taste and controlled release profiles.Pharmaceutical Capsule Compositions, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/985,070 – Psilocybin hard-shell capsules containing dry, powdered ingredients in 2-piece capsules. Allowing for contemporary consumption familiar to the user (Gelatin and vegetarian enclosure options in addition to unique nutrient delivery combination options).Pharmaceutical Gumdrop Compositions, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/985,084 – Psilocybin gum drops for improved administration of compounds. Offers unique delivery methods for fat and water soluble options.Thin-Film Pharmaceutical Delivery System and Formulations, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/985,098 – Psilocybin oral strips and psilocybin transmucosal delivery system. Proprietary oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system rapidly releases though the buccal pathway.Pharmaceutical Formulations and Methods for Sublingual and Buccal Administration, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/984,590 – Formulation for spray/pump/dosing pen.Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 62/985,360 – Psilocybin extraction and psilocybin re-crystallization method patent allows for the extraction of Psilocybin from raw form of magic mushrooms or magic truffles. Psilocin’s proprietary extraction process allows for the extraction of whole fungi extract with the option to selectively pull out pure Psilocybin Isolate in the downstream process.Revive intends to take advantage of a number of regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as orphan drug, fast track, breakthrough therapy and rare pediatric disease designations, and will also categorize opportunities that have FDA priority review voucher potential, which historically have been valued between $67.5 and $350 million. This strategy is complementary to Revive’s cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical portfolio, specifically clinical development of Cannabidiol in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis, which already has FDA orphan drug designation. Revive is currently in the process of preparing an investigational new drug application for submission to the FDA.For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.Revive is a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and cannabinoid-based life sciences products. Revive’s cannabinoid delivery technology is being advanced to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation, and wound care. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory areas such as liver disease. The company has been granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of CBD to treat auto-immune hepatitis (liver disease) and FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of CBD to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive will advance Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders and will prioritize development efforts to take advantage of a number of regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.In addition, Revive, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), would like to confirm that Revive’s management is not aware of any material undisclosed development with respect to Revive that would account for the recent increase in market activity.For more information please contact:Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



