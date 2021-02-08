Monday, February 8, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report

Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report

Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), announces that it has filed a Form 51-102F4 Business Acquisition Report (BAR) pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations in connection with its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp. on March 5, 2020.‎ The BAR has been filed as a result of a review conducted by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Company’s recently filed preliminary short form prospectus dated January 26, 2021.
For more information, please contact:Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com 


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Huntington Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Ontario Mining Properties
Huntington Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Ontario Mining Properties
O2Gold Provides Updates on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project and $5 Million Financing
O2Gold Provides Updates on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project and $5 Million Financing