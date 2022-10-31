RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. ABC TV Network New York Features RevoluPAY and RevoluSEND, Equity Investment Talks Progress

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO, Steve Marshall, appeared on the Joe Torres Show, ‘Tiempo,’ a 30-minute public affairs program aimed at the ever-growing Latino population in the New York metropolitan area. The segment on ‘Tiempo’ featuring RevoluPAY and RevoluSEND aired Sunday, October 30th at 11:30 am. View Segment.

About the Latino population in the New York

New York is considered a sanctuary state for migrants. According to the American Immigration Council, over 4.4 million immigrants (foreign-born individuals) make up a staggering 23 percent of the local population. Of this substantial migrant community, the following countries served by RevoluSEND feature predominantly: The Dominican Republic (11 percent of immigrants), China (9 percent), Mexico (5 percent), India (4 percent), and Cuba (2.5 percent). Notably, with a population of 141,250, the New York metropolitan area’s Cuban community is the largest outside Florida.

Joe Torres is a bilingual American journalist and author of Puerto Rican ancestry. Torres is a highly respected veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter for ABC in New York. The Joe Torres Show, ‘Tiempo’ is one of New York’s most popular weekend programs specifically directed at the Latino population of New York.

Market Herald Interview

CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the Company’s 117-country remittance platform RevoluSEND, and recent augmented media coverage in the United States. He offered insight into likely acquirer value metrics connected to banking fee savings frequently ascribed to numerous contemporary M&A scenarios in Financial, NEOBANK, and Fintech equity acquisitions. See Video

RevoluGROUP Platforms Directed at Worldwide Migrants

Presently serving 117 countries, RevoluSEND enables sending international remittances for local cash collection, bank account deposits, and home cash deliveries. RevoluCHARGE Pay-as-you-go mobile call and data top-ups for family and friends overseas in over 140 countries. RevolUTILITY enables the purchase of popular monthly subscriptions such as Netflix, HBO Max, Spotify, Microsoft, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and more. RevoluPAY Visa Card is an internationally deliverable card valid for two years, enabling instant delivery of remittances. Free downloadable RevoluPAY® Apple and Android phone-based Wallet permits free Wallet-to-Wallet instant transactions between other app users and families worldwide. RevoluEX brings the Company to the forefront of the recent trend of the usage of cryptocurrencies to send family remittances.

Equity Investment Talks

Further to the news release dated October 17th, 2022, the Company would like to inform shareholders that the talks are progressing favorably with most documentary due diligence approaching fruition. Both parties continue working towards a final agreement regarding a potential equity investment in the Company.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company’s intellectual property. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company’s website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 190,957,876 shares issued and outstanding.

