RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Correction RedCHAPINA DA For RevoluPAY®, Update RevoluVIP Car Rentals And Cruises

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) (“the Company”) would like to clarify the November 15, 2019 news release concerning the Definitive Agreement (“DA”) with RedCHAPINA S.A, signed on November 14th, 2019. After further analysis, the amount payable to RedCHAPINA, originally confirmed to be between $2.00 and $2.35 USD per individual beneficiary delivery into: Mexican, Salvadoran and Guatemalan territories, did not contemplate certain minor ancillary amounts. Therefore, the amount payable for said cash remittance deliveries could vary depending upon certain scenarios and, as such, the previously provided information was not accurate.

RevoluVIP Integration of Cruises And Car RentalThe company would like to inform shareholders that legal counsel has formally remitted a letter to Constellation Software subsidiary Juniper on the 21 October 2019 concerning the delays pertaining to the correct integration of: Cruises, Car Rental and Travel Packages into the RevoluVIP Travel Club platform. As an initial result of the demand, the RevoluVIP in-house software engineers have been given XML access to some Car Rental services on Nov. 19th and, are currently integrating these into the platform. With regard to Cruises and Packages, the company expects a similar rapid resolution shortly.About RevoluPAY®The Company’s flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include: Leisure payments, Travel Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Remittance Payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and +$595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money – Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls 5 wholly owned subsidiaries on 4 continents. About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

CBJ Newsmakers