RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Signs Landmark Agreement With Visa® Becoming Affiliate Member

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that EU financial institution 6900 RevoluPAY EP S.L, received the signed Visa® Membership Deed on the 3rd of August 2022. RevoluPAY is now a fully-fledged Affiliate Member of Visa® (NASDAQ: V) with direct card issuing and acquirer status.

About Visa

Visa Inc. is a publicly listed (Nasdaq: V) American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Foster City, California, United States. Visa Europe Limited, incorporated in England and Wales, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa Inc. Visa enables electronic funds transfers worldwide, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. Visa is one of the world’s most valuable companies.

RevoluPAY Affiliate Member & Technology Partner of Visa®

RevoluPAY® is now a Fully-Authorized Affiliate Member Partner of Visa® (NASDAQ: V). This prestigious status permits RevoluPAY to autonomously:

Issue Visa Cards

Issue Branded Affinity Visa Cards to Third Parties

Disburse and Acquire payments Across the Visa Payments System

Directly license Card BIN numbers

Provide RevoluPAY Branded POS (“point of sale”) Merchant Services

White-Label POS (“point of sale”) Merchant Services to Third Parties

Deploy Visa ® TAP-TO-PHONE ® Technology

TAP-TO-PHONE Technology Deploy Visa Direct ® Technology

Technology Etc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. CEO Steve Marshall commented, “This is truly a momentous day for our Company and shareholders. We are honored and humbled to partner with Visa®as an affiliate member and technology licensee. Visa®is at the forefront of the financial revolution, and we look forward to working hand in hand to provide every RevoluPAY user with the most advanced financial technology available worldwide.”

RevoluPAY Affiliate Member of Visa®

This outstanding milestone highlights the prowess of the financial technology the Company has developed over the previous handful of years and the ultimate recognition from a company that management considers to be the veritable leader in cutting-edge financial technology, Visa®. Not only is the ability to autonomously issue Visa Cards a massive advantage for the Company, but the ability to directly acquire transactions within the Visa® system is a mammoth achievement for any Fintech Neobank. Incorporating the innovative Visa Direct® instant payment program into RevoluPAY nullifies the world’s borders, eradicating barriers of clumsy and archaic Swift, ACH, or SEPA bank transfers. Such efficiency benefits billions of unbanked citizens worldwide or those disenchanted with high street banks as Open Banking begins to transform our financial landscape. Today’s consumer seeks an instant means to transact anywhere on earth for the lowest possible cost, which RevoluPAY has achieved and will continue to propose. The inherent benefits of this Visa® landmark technology alone are highly advantageous to many of the Company’s existing revenue verticals, undoubtedly rendering RevoluPAY the go-to banking app of the future. Visa® TAP-TO-PHONE is another unique technology that will thrust RevoluPAY into the higher echelons of mobile banking, liberating phone-based banking and making the decades-old plastic cards virtually extinct. The Company considers this new direct alliance with Visa® as a pivotal moment, allowing us to provide the services that our users seek.

Additionally, white-label partners can reap the rewards of a relationship with RevoluPAY, securely handling unlimited financial transactions through our financial licenses and technology. Likewise, a complete package of white-labeled payment cards allied to a white-labeled payment app deployable globally could radically transform many companies. Whether it be DCEs (“Digital Currency Exchanges”) pursuing an end-to-end financial ecosystem for their users, a telecommunications company seeking to enrichen their ability to crossover into the banking world, or 100s of other businesses who desire a crossover into the financial world as a means of generating additional revenue from their abundant existing users. White-labelling of this now complete financial technology package, in partnership with large, medium, or small enterprises, is the future of RevoluPAY. Shareholders and management see this path as the future of financial technology and the financial world.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company’s intellectual property. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

