Revolutionary eSight 4 Vision Assistance Device to be Showcased at Retina World Congress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading vision enhancement platform, eSight , announces that it is holding demonstrations of its flagship medical device, the eSight 4 , at the Retina World Congress in Fort Lauderdale, May 12 through May 15, 2022. eSight will be attending the conference with eSight 4 user Gary Foster to foster dialogue about patient needs and the future of assistive technology.

The eSight 4 is the most advanced all-in-one wearable device for people with central vision loss. Utilized by people of all ages, it houses a high-speed, high-definition camera that captures everything the wearer is looking at and presents the view on two near-to-eye OLED screens in real time with extreme clarity. Completely mobile, the eSight 4 maintains use of the wearer’s remaining peripheral vision, allowing the user to facilitate normal activities of daily living and gain independence.

In addition to offering demonstrations of the eSight 4, eSight’s leadership team will be at Retina World Congress to discuss future initiatives – particularly resulting from eSight’s recent partnership with Gentex, a leading developer of electro-optical technology. First announced in January 2022, Gentex and eSight’s partnership is aligning their technology to accelerate solutions for healthcare needs across the globe, bringing about the next generation of assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eye diseases causing visual impairment.

“This partnership marks a monumental step for not just eSight, but the growth of assistive optical technology at large,” said eSight’s Chairman of the Board, Sam Ifergan. “eSight was founded by passionate individuals who were motivated to find solutions to macular degeneration, and this conference allows us to further that spirit of collaboration with optical professionals and researchers.”

User Gary Foster will attend this year’s conference to showcase how he uses the eSight 4 every day to help with his macular degeneration. After losing his central vision, Foster lost his job and his independence. Once he heard about eSight from his family members, he began researching his options to begin a trial for the device, and he has never looked back.

“I’ve been using eSight devices for over seven years now and it’s gotten to the point where I can’t imagine my world without them,” said Foster. “I’d love to engage with specialists and tell them my first-hand experience with eSight 4 to hopefully serve as an example for what could be possible for their patients.”

eSight and Foster will be at RWC booth #28 to demonstrate the eSight 4. To learn more about eSight and its impact, visit www.eSightEyewear.com .

