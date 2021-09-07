Reyna Provides Update on Drilling Progress, Virtual Site Visits and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV; OTCQX: RSNVF; FRA: 4ZC) (“Reyna” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its two ongoing drill campaigns at the Guigui and Batopilas Projects in Chihuahua Mexico and other corporate initiatives.

Highlights

At Guigui, 12,000 meters of Stage 1 drilling has been completed with Reyna now just awaiting assays for the final few hundred meters. A press release with the results of the full drill campaign will be available in due course, once all assays are received from the lab.

At Batopilas, approximately 2,500 meters of drilling has been completed out of the planned 10,000 meters for Stage 1. The first 1,000 meters have come back from the lab and drill results will be communicated via a press release to investors this week.

At Medicine Springs and La Reyna, Reyna continues to advance towards drilling. At Medicine Springs a large sampling and mapping program was completed and a Lydar survey is scheduled in the next few weeks.

Guigui Project, Mexico

The initial 12,000 meters of drilling planned as part of Stage 1 has been completed. Reyna is awaiting the results of the last few hundred meters of assays. Results of the full program will be published in a press release in the coming weeks.

Reyna has begun Stage 2 drilling, details of Stage 2 drilling will be provided with Stage 1 results. A minimum budget of 10,000 meters more has already been approved by the board for stage 2 (for a total of 22,000 meters).

A virtual site visit of Guigui is available here, and on the Company’s website www.reynasilver.com, which provides an overview of the strategy, activities and goal of the exploration program in the famous Santa Eulalia mining district with over 500 million ounces of historic silver production.

Click here to watch the video

Batopilas Project, Mexico

Reyna’s Stage 1 drilling at Batopilas includes 10,000 meters of drilling which began in June 2021. The drill program is following targets established by Reyna’s technical team in the spring exploration campaign which discovered multiple extensions to 30 known veins in the district, as well as two new veins with multiple high-grade silver and gold sample results of up to 42,306 g/t Ag and 21.4 g/t Au.

The first 2,500 meters have been completed and the results of the first approximately 1,000 meters are available. Reyna will make these results available to investors this week.

A virtual site visit of Batopilas is available here and on the Company’s website www.reynasilver.com.

Click here to watch the video

Medicine Springs Project, USA

Reyna spent the spring doing an extensive sampling campaign and quadrupling the land position at the Medicine Springs Project. The Company is confident we now control the entire district. An extensive sampling and mapping campaign was conducted during the summer and concluded last week. A Lydar survey is planned as the final step to define our drill targets. As soon as drill targets are identified, we will start with the drill permitting. Some areas of the property have drill permits that would be easy to reactivate and the new areas we staked the process will be a little bit longer. The board has approved a budget for an initial 7,000 meters of drilling, which we are planning to conduct Q2 2022

A virtual site visit of Medicine Springs is available here and on the Company’s website www.reynasilver.com.

Click here to watch the video

La Reyna, Mexico

At La Reyna, a small sampling program was completed, and the Company is reviewing opportunities to consolidate the land position further. Reyna is also advancing access permits and is planning a sampling and mapping program to get the project drill ready during the fall of 2021. A 5,000 meter drill campaign has been approved.

https://reynasilver.com/projects/lareyna

Annual General Meeting

Reyna held its AGM on June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted to re-elect all members of the board including, Peter Jones, Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Michael Wood, Alexander Langer and Evaristo Trevino to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders. Shareholders also re-appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the continuance of the Company’s rolling stock option plan. Following the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Alex Langer, Peter Jones and Evaristo Trevino to its Audit and Compensation/Compliance Committees.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

