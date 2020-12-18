Reyna Provides Update on Stock Based Compensation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQB:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) advises that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of the issuance of $299,000 of its common shares toward partial annual compensation to five directors and officers of the Company. The share compensation will be based on the closing price on December 17, 2020 of $1.05 per share. The grant of shares will equate to 287,762 shares.

About Reyna Silver Corp.Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.



