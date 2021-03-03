RGP Investments Funds Announce an Amendment to the Sectorwise Funds Facts

QUEBEC CITY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RGP Investments Funds (as defined below) announce that, in the course of internal reviews, it was noted that an error appeared in the section entitled “What does the fund invest in?” of the fund facts of the Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, Sectorwise Growth Portfolio (the “Sectorwise Funds”).

This section stated as follows for all Sectorwise Funds:“This fund’s objective is to provide long-term growth by investing mostly in global equity securities through sector-based exchange traded funds. The fund will only invest in an ETF if it is an index participation unit.”This section should have read as follows:R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“RGP”) is currently in the process of revising the funds facts of the Sectorwise Funds and, once this work is completed, intends to comply with its disclosure obligations and the applicable securities regulations regarding the filing of amended versions of these documents which will be filed with the Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick securities commissions. Copies of the documents will be available at your request to the General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer by sending a written request to 725, Lebourgneuf Boulevard, Suite 420, Québec City, Québec, G2J 0C4, telephone: 1 (855) 370-1077, and will be available electronically under the RGP Investments Funds profile on SEDAR at the following address www.sedar.com.About the RGP Investment FundsRGP acts as manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund, RGP Global Sector Class, Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, Sectorwise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio and GreenWise Growth Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”). As Manager, RGP provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds.The RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.For more information:Simon Destrempes

General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer

info@rgpinvestissements.ca

Toll free number: 1 (855) 370-1077





