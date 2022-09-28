Ricardo Pascoe is joining nesto as Capital Markets Executive Leader

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s with excitement that nesto, a fast growing Canadian online mortgage lender firm, welcomes Ricardo Pascoe as its Executive Leader for Capital Markets. In his new role, Ricardo Pascoe will be joining nesto to accelerate all capital market initiatives alongside Blake Dumelie, VP of Capital Markets.

Ricardo Pascoe comes to nesto with 35 years of experience. He’s worked around the world with major Canadian, US and European banks, and has a solid track record of building strong businesses in the financial markets. Prior to joining nesto, Mr. Pascoe worked at National Bank of Canada for 16 years, leading its Capital Markets business for 13 years as Executive Vice-President, and was the bank’s Chief Transformation Officer for the last 3 years, with a mandate to improve the bank’s ability to incorporate new technologies, including working with fintechs as partners.

“As someone who is passionate about developing technologies that transform markets, I have followed nesto’s journey with interest from its inception. They have the fastest speed of approval, a spirit for innovation, and have built a great foundation to scale to be the top player in mortgages in Canada. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the nesto team, and work with the incredible team of entrepreneurs,” explains Ricardo Pascoe.

“It’s an honor to have someone like Ricardo coming to nesto,” says Malik Yacoubi, CEO and Co-Founder of nesto. “This is a testimonial to all the great work the nesto team accomplished over the last 4 years to be able to welcome someone with Ricardo’s level of expertise and achievements. I look forward to his efforts in further scaling our business with Blake.”

Ricardo Pascoe and Blake Dumelie will build the capital market capacity together. The duo will bring better products to the market for Canadians, and inject more innovation into the brand. They see capital markets becoming a big differentiator for nesto and they plan to partner with the best investors in the market looking to deliver the best mortgage products to Canadians.

About nesto: nesto is Canada’s pioneer digital mortgage lending platform, with 250+ qualified mortgage experts powered by advanced technologies. nesto is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians.

