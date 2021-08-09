Riccardo Zane Joins Appnovation’s Leadership Team in the Americas

VANCOUVER, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global digital consultancy Appnovation has announced that Riccardo Zane has joined its leadership team in the Americas as Vice President, Business Solutions.

In this role, Riccardo will be responsible for leading the business solutions selling team and continuing to drive growth at the consultancy through innovative partnerships with existing and prospective clients. As Appnovation expands its geographical footprint and service offerings, his focus will be on solutions selling, new business development and growing client relationships.

“I am so excited about the potential of leveraging Appnovation’s significant experience and global depth of incredible talent to grow and accelerate our client’s business,” said Riccardo. “In my years in the business I have rarely seen such a combination of powerhouse skills and diverse background assembled in one company.”

Riccardo previously held senior executive roles at POP, Accenture Interactive, TBWA, OgilvyOne and Leo Burnett, responsible for client and agency growth.

Riccardo reports to Scott Wassmer, General Manager, Americas at Appnovation, who said, “The combination of Riccardo’s impressive past experience and his proven track record of leading teams that drive growth made him the ideal addition to our leadership team. I’m excited to see what he and his team achieves in this next chapter.”

Riccardo joins Appnovation at an exciting time as the consultancy was recently recognized as a Best Place to Work™ in both Canada and the US. In addition, Appnovation has experienced continued growth through its people and clients over the past year, including opening offices in Brazil and in Singapore in 2021.

–

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.



CBJ Newsmakers