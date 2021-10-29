Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NVIDIA Jetson Integration with FlexWATCH, South Korea

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) announced today that FlexWATCH of South Korea has begun integrating ALIIS™ into its product line-up. NexOptic and FlexWATCH engineers recently completed integration of ALIIS™ into FlexWATCH’s AI Bridge product which incorporates NVIDIA’s Jetson Platform. NexOptic is an NVIDIA Preferred Partner.

FlexWATCH is an innovative Korean global IP surveillance company serving customers in over 40 countries. FlexWATCH CEO Dr. Jonghum Kim, an expert and influencer in sophisticated camera systems, explains that “ALIIS is unique in its ability to enhance a camera system’s functionality in all types of environments. It can also deliver great downstream benefits to FlexWATCH customers in areas such as facial recognition where Aliis improves object detection by upwards of 100X.” Dr. Kim added, “For FlexWATCH customers wanting energy savings or addressing bandwidth and data storage issues, Aliis provides them with cost saving and functionality solutions in addition to image quality improvement.”

NexOptic Chairman Richard Geruson explains that this integration “opens up opportunities for NexOptic in a wide range of areas, with FlexWATCH’s comprehensive product offerings spanning everything from network IP cameras and communication equipment to sophisticated monitoring and control systems.” FlexWATCH has recently launched their NVIDIA Jetson based product line to enable edge and endpoint AI solutions and has worked together with NexOptic to bring Aliis to the platform.

“With Aliis’ integration into the FlexWATCH AI Bridge, we’re starting to see the advantage of being an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and a member of the NVIDIA Jetson Ecosystem,” said Paul McKenzie, CEO and Co-founder of NexOptic. “FlexWATCH is renowned for its commitment to delivering sophisticated products with cutting edge feature sets; their selecting Aliis is a testament to the benefits NexOptic can provide to their customers. I anticipate further collaboration between our Companies as NexOptic continues to bring industry leading AI solutions to market.”

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.

Qualcomm featured Aliis in its 5G Summit 2021 press kit announcing the new 700-series chipset for mobile devices: the Snapdragon 778G, and a recent webinar hosted by ARM and their Senior AI Ecosystem Manager set a live global audience attendance record. For more information on ALIIS™ visit https://nexoptic.com/aliis/

What You Need to Know About FlexWATCH

Founded in 1997 with an intention to “link the world as one,” FlexWATCH has an impressive pool of engineers dedicated to creating the absolute best in security surveillance for its customer base stretching into 40 countries. FlexWATCH is delivering its 3rd generation of security products and solutions based on their and their networks technologies. They are the only Korean company to focus solely on TCP/IP based security products and they continue to align themselves with the most sophisticated imaging solution providers in the world. For more information on FlexWATCH visit http://www.flexwatch.com/

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com

