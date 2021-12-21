Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Debuts the ALIIS™ Video Module, (“AVM”) a Revolutionary New AI Architecture for Video Processing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge AI, today debuted its latest innovation and the newest part of its ALIIS program: “AVM” (the Aliis Video Module). AVM is a revolutionary new video module that significantly improves efficiency and performance of high frame rate, high resolution video for both livestream and stored data.

AVM enables much faster processing times and remarkably higher image quality for real time video enhancement on the edge, cloud, or anywhere in between. Immediate use-cases include applications where absolute efficiency and/or performance is critical; it can also be highly effective in low-power video pipelines. AVM can save companies money and energy all while delivering higher resolution videos.

“A myriad of clients and industries could potentially benefit from AVM including the major video streaming companies, as well as smaller companies,” said Richard Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “The industry norm of treating videos as a series of images has reached its limits; instead, our new Aliis AVM architecture is able to natively ‘see’ videos, in order to enrich temporal information while being selective about where it expands during processing.”

NexOptic has filed two patents for AVM covering its model architecture and model training, and its integration and deployment into larger imaging systems. These patents are the latest in a growing family of IP covering the Company’s AI technology.

NexOptic is Pleased to Present ALIIS AI Day, Later Today

A number of the next generation’s talented software creators and AI innovators, along with many of NexOptic’s shareholders, will be tuning in live later today (12 noon, PST December 21, 2021) to see members of NexOptic’s AI team present all things Aliis™, NexOptic’s AI-enabled computer vision, in what the Company is calling “ALIIS AI Day.”

“We’re looking forward to today’s presentation on Aliis, where among other things members of the AI team and I will be discussing today’s news release in further detail,” said NexOptic’s VP of AI Technologies, Kevin Gordon. “Today’s YouTube livestream event should be of interest to industry professionals and aspiring machine learning talent alike, but it has also been designed to benefit anyone interested in better understanding leading edge AI-enabled computer vision, including our valued shareholders.”

Interested parties can join today’s event live by visiting tinyurl.com/AliisAIDay

Event information is also available on NexOptic’s event page at nexoptic.com/events.

ALIIS is patented and patent pending.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.

Qualcomm featured Aliis in its 5G Summit 2021 press kit announcing the new 700-series chipset for mobile devices: the Snapdragon 778G, and a recent webinar hosted by ARM and their Senior AI Ecosystem Manager set a live global audience attendance record. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis .

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com .

