Riley Resources Announces Name Change to Riley Gold and New Symbol “RLYG”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riley Resources Corp. (TSX.V: RLY) (“Riley” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that it has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to change the name of the Company from Riley Resources Corp. to Riley Gold Corp. The Company has also received the approval from the Exchange to change the trading symbol to “RLYG”. Effective at market open on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), the Company will begin trading under its new name and symbol.As of the Effective Date, the Company’s website domain will be www.rileygoldcorp.com. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change of name and share certificates bearing the name “Riley Resources Corp.” remain valid and need not be exchanged.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Todd HilditchChief Executive OfficerTel: (604) 443-3831Toll free: 1 877 792-6688 Ext 2Fax: (604) 682-3860Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



