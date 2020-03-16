RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SCHEDULES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available for a month following the date of the live conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 9538679#.Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.About RioCanRioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, with a total enterprise value of approximately $15.0 billion as at December 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2019, our portfolio was comprised of 220 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com .For further information contact: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Kim Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-646-8326

