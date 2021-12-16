Riot Games Selects ESE Entertainment to Launch Esports League in 20 European Countries for the Game VALORANT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its production company, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. (“Frenzy“), will organize and produce the first edition of the VALORANT Regional League (“VRL“) esports competition in Europe. Frenzy will be a key operator and work actively with Riot Games to create and develop the new VALORANT esports ecosystem.

After winning the bid, Frenzy will now organize and produce the competition for 20 European countries: Israel, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Cyprus, and Romania.

Frenzy will be responsible for organizing the esports competitions in the league, administration and operations, producing broadcast feeds and handling social media channels in Polish and English on platforms indicated by Riot Games. To fulfill the contract’s requirements, Frenzy has established a brand-new studio in Warsaw, Poland. Frenzy will provide Polish commentary, while Greek, Czech, Hungarian and Romanian commentaries will be provided by partners selected by Frenzy.

In markets operated by Frenzy, the VRL will have the name “VRL East: Surge.” The League’s motto, “Different but United,” underlines the individual and unique nature of every country invited to the league. The visual identity will be highlighted by green and turquoise colors.

A infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b5bc55-c7a8-40a4-abe8-f4eaaa9453e1

The winners of the first season of the VRL East: Surge will then compete at the global VALORANT Champions Tour Qualifiers. The second split winners will qualify to the VRL EMEA finals.

Qualifiers schedule:

6 qualifying tournaments: January 24th – 30th

Regular season schedule:

Week 1: Day1: February 16th, Day2: February 17th

Week 2: Day1: February 23rd, Day2: February 24th

Week 3: Day1: March 2nd, Day2: March 3rd

Week 4: Day1: March 9th, Day2: March 10th

Playoffs schedule:

1st Round: 2 x Best of 3 – March 16th

2nd Round: 2 x Best of 3 – March 17th

Loser bracket final: 1 x Best of 3 – March 19th

Grand Final: 2/2: 1x Best of 5 – March 20th

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Riot Games has selected us as a strategic partner to roll-out VALORANT esports in Europe. VALORANT is an exciting video game with a rapidly growing user base, and we are committed to helping it surpass new heights in 2022. We have been preparing for a long time, and today we are proud to say that VRL East: Surge is one of the most important strategic opportunities for Frenzy and ESE in the coming years.”

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, said: “It is with great pleasure that we are able to announce the expansion of our relationship with Riot Games and the game VALORANT into 20 new countries. This is truly a testament to our world class team and their abilities. A rollout of this magnitude highlights our company’s ability to scale and execute on a global level.”

Grzegorz Szabla, Riot Games Senior Brand Manager CEE said: “We are very happy to work with ESE Entertainment on the VRL project. We are absolutely sure this cooperation will help to build a strong VALORANT esports scene in Eastern Europe.”

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League of Legends has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. | www.riotgames.com

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: The success of, and the expected benefits to ESE and Frenzy resulting from, VRL; and Frenzy’s ability to fulfil its contractual obligations under its contract with Riot Games. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535



CBJ Newsmakers