Rise People is the first to introduce check-ins to the company’s already robust performance management solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, today announced the company’s new check-in feature designed to help employees and their managers have more meaningful and productive conversations. The new feature is a part of Rise’s Performance Management solution .

According to research, when asked what makes managers effective, employees put the greatest value on managers who make time for one-on-one meetings, take an interest in employees’ lives and careers, and help employees make sense of their experience at work.

“Regular check-ins are important to keeping employees connected and engaged in their work, especially as organizations continue to work remotely,” says Julie Bevacqua, President at Rise People. “Our goal is to help foster meaningful conversations with solutions that build rapport and strengthen company culture by keeping everyone aligned, engaged, and discussing what matters.”

Rise check-ins work alongside in-person/virtual 1:1s and are designed to be easy and insightful, providing both manager and direct reports with a simple and engaging experience to share feedback and strengthen conversations. Each week, employees are prompted to answer questions about how their week went, surfacing talking points for 1:1s with insight into priorities, challenges and progress.

Managers are then nudged to read and respond to their team members’ check-in sentiment and are provided with emoji reactions and suggested responses. Managers can also write a personalized response to provide feedback, words of encouragement, and coaching to every team member.

The whole process for both the employee and manager is designed to take less than five minutes but provide all-time valuable insight. All employee and manager responses are saved within Rise for future conversations.

“The new check-in feature is a part of our mission to bring life to work,” continues Julie. “We want the entire employee experience to be more engaging and our all-in-one people management platform delivers exactly that.”

