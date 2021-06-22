Rise People reimagines the employee experience for the new future of work after COVID-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), the people management platform, today introduced a completely redesigned experience on its all-in-one platform. The new Rise platform gives clients an intuitive, easy-to-use interface with features that transform the employee experience while providing even more flexibility to Canadian businesses.

“The way we work has changed forever, and the employee experience matters now more than ever,” says Julie Bevacqua, President at Rise People. “The solutions we had, and the ones we’ve built recently, work together to help companies create a strong culture of engagement and the absolute best employee experience, day in and day out.”

Early in 2020—coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—Rise decided to invest more resources into product development, with the intention to transform the employee experience on the platform and encourage productivity, engagement, and job satisfaction—delivering more ways for companies and people to realize their potential.

“We looked at strategies that take into account the changing nature of work, and the tools and technologies people need to do their best work,” said Tim Abdulla, CTO at Rise People. “This resulted in a redesign of the Rise platform, not only making it more fluid to accommodate different organizational needs—for hourly employees or remote workers—but emphasizing simplicity and delight for everyone who experiences it.”

Rise also released new features that transform and strengthen the employee experience. Highlights include customizable performance review cycles, 360 degree feedback, mobile time tracking, scheduling and automated pay calculations for hourly employees.

In tandem with the release of the new experience, Rise also debuts a new website that further demonstrates the company’s goal: to radically change how Canadian businesses manage HR, recruitment, performance, group benefits, payroll, and more. Julie adds, “It’s the next part of our evolution and our commitment to Bring Life to Work.”

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow.

