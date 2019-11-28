Riu Vallarta re-opens with new features, refurbished facilities and enhanced amenities

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is pleased to announce that top-rated family resort, Riu Vallarta , has re-opened following extensive renovations and modernizations. Featuring a contemporary and elegant style, the property now offers three new dining venues and a refurbished pool area.

Situated on the shores of Playa de Flamingos in Riviera Nayarit , Riu Vallarta now benefits from a stylish new lobby with décor and architectural elements inspired by the Art Deco era. In addition, all 678 guestrooms were fully refurbished with a modern tropical vibe. Vacationers can spend their days lounging by the revamped pool area, now with a total of five pools, including a swim-up bar with breathtaking ocean views, and a kids pool with mini water slides.Guests can now choose from six different dining options with unlimited reservation-free dining included in their stay, with the addition of three new venues: an Italian restaurant, a grill and a steakhouse. The existing restaurants, Kulinarium and Nirvana, were updated with new contemporary décor and Don Rafael now features a larger terrace and air-conditioned area.Sunwing is the exclusive vacation provider of RIU Hotels and Resorts . When customers book their vacation package with the Signature Collection by Sunwing they'll enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia perks including welcome cocktails, unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and more. Plus, Sunwing offers vacation packages to Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit from ten gateways, making it easier than ever for Canadians to Vacation Better at Riu Vallarta.

