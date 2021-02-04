ROCK Networks Acquires Acadian Communications; Strengthens Its Position in the Wireless and Broadband Industry

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ROCK Networks, a leading provider of wireless and broadband solutions, has acquired Acadian Communications Ltd., a Nova Scotia-based wireless internet service provider. The addition of Acadian Communications will allow ROCK Networks to expand its broadband product portfolio and continue to grow its footprint in Nova Scotia.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company, one where we will be able to continue with our mission and provide our services to our customers,” said Andrew LeBlanc, owner of Acadian Communications. “As part of the ROCK Networks team, we will be able to deliver more value to our customers faster, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey with ROCK Networks.”With this acquisition, ROCK Networks is positioned for growth in the rural broadband sector. Acadian Communications will become a subsidiary of ROCK Networks.“We are excited to welcome Acadian Communications employees to the ROCK Networks team and to start working together,” said Joe Hickey, ROCK Networks President and CEO. “This acquisition will also allow ROCK Networks to continue in its growth and deliver on its mission of providing essential broadband and wireless solutions to customers all over Canada.”ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a division of ROCK Networks, was ranked No. 23rd overall and 1st among telecommunications companies on Canadian Business’ annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies, with five-year revenue growth of 3,663%. ROCK Networks was also recently awarded the 2020 Best of Ottawa Business Award for Best Sales Performance, while President and CEO, Joe Hickey, was named one of Atlantic Business Magazine’s Top 50 CEOs.About Acadian Communications Ltd.Acadian Communications Ltd., a Nova Scotia-based wireless internet service provider, has been providing best-in-class communications services to Chéticamp and surrounding areas since 2000. From security cameras, satellite dishes, solar panels, computers, cell phone boosters, and anything electronic, Acadian Communications provides fair prices, superior quality, and exceptional services. As a Shaw Direct Contractor, Acadian Communications also provides installation and maintenance services for Shaw Direct Satellite dishes.About ROCK Networks and Nova CommunicationsROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a division of ROCK Networks, is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We’ve served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.Our seven areas of communications expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; and broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John’s Newfoundland, Dartmouth; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Calgary, Alberta.For further inquiries:Nadine Mansour

