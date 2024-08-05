Rocket Doctor AI Inc Announces Closing of C$4.23m Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Special Warrants and Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocket Doctor AI Inc (formerly Treatment.com AI Inc.). (the “Company”) (CSE: AIDR; OTC: TREIF; FFA: 939) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated 25th July, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 3,677,400 special warrants of the Company (each, a “Special Warrant”) at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,838,700 and 4,792,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,396,000 (the “Offering”).

Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., added: “We are appreciative of our investors for the very strong demand for this raise. These funds will help us unlock the next chapter at this critical inflection point for our company, especially enabling us to accelerate our US expansion plans. We look forward to updating the shareholders and the market as we progress.”

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“) of the Company, with each Warrant exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for 12 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one Unit on the date (the “Conversion Date”) that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day after the date of filing a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus Supplement”) qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon the conversion of the Special Warrants, and (ii) 4 months and one day after the issue date of the Special Warrants. No Special Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof prior to the Conversion Date.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finder’s fees totaling C$201,616 and issued an aggregate of 403,232 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) to arm’s-length parties. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.75 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the Broker Warrants.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for sales and administrative expenses, software research and development and working capital purposes.

Prior to the filing of a Prospectus Supplement, the Special Warrants and the securities issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Units issued today and the Broker Warrants, including the securities issuable thereunder, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Special Warrants and Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange or over-the-counter market.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A corner-stone of our proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide. Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: [email protected]

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.’s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc.. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.



CBJ Newsmakers