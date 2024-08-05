ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X to Hit Canadian Stores on October 16

Gaming handhelds will be on show for the very first time at Gamescom 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X — featuring cutting-edge AMD Ryzen™ Z2 Series processors — will be available on shelves on October 16, 2025. Both new gaming handhelds will be available to try out for the first time on the show floor of Gamescom 2025. ROG will have a massive presence at Gamescom 2025, boasting a full lineup of 2025 laptops to give gamers a taste of what next-gen hardware is capable of. Additionally, the stars of the latest ROG Travel campaign film, actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno of Grand Theft Auto V fame, will be at the ROG booth to meet and greet fans.

Ready for launch

On October 16, ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available in Canada, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, China (Xbox Ally X only), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

Availability will follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The Xbox Ally will launch in China early next year. Additional pricing and pre-order details will follow in the coming weeks.

ROG and Xbox co-developed the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X to give gamers the freedom to play their way, anytime and anywhere.

The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor featuring four Zen 2 cores with eight threads and eight AMD RDNA 2 GPU cores. This offers ultra-efficient performance, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X‑6400 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, and all backed by a 60Wh battery for extended play.

The premium, high-performance ROG Xbox Ally X ups the ante with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, a new eight‑core/16‑thread Zen 5 APU with 16 RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and an integrated NPU. The ROG Xbox Ally X also features 24GB of LPDDR5X‑8000 memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and boasts a larger 80Wh battery for longer playtime. Click here to learn more.

Optimized for handheld

The team at Xbox has been hard at work behind the scenes partnering with game studios to test and optimize thousands of PC titles for handheld compatibility. This new Handheld Compatibility Program ensures day-one users have the best experience possible on their ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. At launch, compatible games in the game library will sport Handheld Optimized or Mostly Compatible badges.

Handheld Optimized means that the game is ready to go — with default controller inputs, an intuitive text input method, accurate iconography, clear text legibility, and appropriate resolution in full-screen mode. Mostly Compatible means that the game may require minor in-game setting changes for an optimal experience on handheld.

The Xbox team is also bringing advanced shader delivery to the ROG Xbox Ally. This allows the Xbox app to preload a game’s shaders during download, so supported games will launch up to 10 x faster, run more smoothly, and use less battery on first play. Xbox is working on adding this feature to even more games over time.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also features AMD’s cutting-edge Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a built-in NPU, that unlocks upcoming AI powered features starting early next year—with more to come. These features include:

Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): a system-level feature that uses the power of the NPU to upscale games running at lower resolutions. This delivers high-resolution visuals and smooth framerates across a wide range of games, with no additional changes required from game developers.

Highlight reels: AI captures standout gameplay moments—like epic boss battles or victories—and generates short replay clips to share with friends or on social channels.

See ROG Xbox Ally in person

Both handhelds, along with the entire 2025 ROG lineup that includes the latest Strix, Zephyrus, and Flow laptops, will be on show at the Gamescom 2025 ROG booth. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be fully playable with a selection of games including Balatro, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Gears of War: Reloaded, Hogwarts Legacy, Lies of P, and Roblox — featuring experiences including 99 Nights in the Forest, Grow a Garden, and Rivals.

Meet-and-greet at the ROG booth

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG is reuniting Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, one of gaming’s most iconic duos, for the latest instalment of ROG Travel now live on the ROG YouTube channel. Ned Luke reprises his role of the supervisor at ROG Travel, while Shawn Fonteno joins the cast as a new hire with strong suggestions for the ROG Xbox Ally as a ticket to send their customer on a perfect gaming getaway to Allywood, a place of dreams and infinite possibilities. Both Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno will be live at the ROG booth, giving fans the exciting opportunity to meet them in person.

Gamescom 2025 ROG booth information

Hall 8 (North Entrance), Koelnmesse, Cologne

Booth #C-010-B-011

Thursday, August 21, 10am–8pm

Friday, August 22, 10am–8pm

Saturday, August 23, 9am–8pm

Sunday, August 24, 9am–8pm

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST)

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available in Canada starting October 16, 2025, across multiple national retailers. Pricing and pre-order details will be announced closer to launch.

Stay tuned for more information at: https://ca.rog.gg/ROG_Xbox_Ally_CA

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ROG Xbox Ally X

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 Extreme Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate) Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O ports 1 x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 80Wh Colors Red, blue or white Size 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (W x D x H) (11.45” × 4.78” × 2.00”) Weight 715g (1.58 lbs) Includes ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand

ROG Xbox Ally (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Ergonomics & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2 x assignable back buttons / 2 x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync™ Premium (Variable Refresh Rate) Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 60Wh Size 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm (W x D x H) (11.45” × 4.78” × 2.00”) Weight 670g (1.48 lbs) Includes ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

