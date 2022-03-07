Rogers 5G Expands to 10 New Communities as Part of Eastern Ontario Regional Network Project

Canada’s largest and most reliable15G network now reaches Elizabethtown-Kitley, Greater Napanee, Hawkesbury, Mississippi Mills, Pembroke, Petawawa, Russell, Selwyn, South Glengarry, and South Stormont

$300 million public-private partnership delivering better reliable wireless connectivity for residents and businesses

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications, together with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), announced today it has extended its 5G network to reach more residents and businesses across 10 new communities throughout Eastern Ontario. Rogers 5G is now available in the following areas:

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Petawawa

Greater Napanee

Russell

Hawkesbury

Selwyn

Mississippi Mills

South Glengarry

Pembroke

South Stormont

“Rogers’ network expansion will give local residents access to better cell services that will help support economic growth and improve quality of life,” said J. Murray Jones, Chair, EORN. “We appreciate the support of our federal, provincial and municipal partners in helping us close the gap in mobile services.”

Today’s announcement is part of a $300 million partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, EORN and Rogers to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable wireless connectivity across Eastern Ontario. Earlier this year, Rogers lit up 5G in eight communities as part of this partnership. When the project is complete, Rogers will deliver mobile connectivity to 113 municipalities and Indigenous communities, building more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrading over 300 pre-existing sites through the partnership.

“We are proud to be part of this partnership to improve connectivity in Eastern Ontario. With today’s announcement, residents and businesses in ten more communities can now connect to our award-winning 5G network, so they can access the latest technology and help drive growth and prosperity in the region,” said Ted Woodhead, President, Eastern Ontario, Rogers Communications. “Delivering world-class digital infrastructure is an important priority for Rogers and we will continue to invest in our networks across the country.”

“Our Government is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario to connect ten additional communities in Eastern Ontario to a strong and reliable 5G network,” said Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “These communities will now have access to an improved cellular connection, allowing residents and businesses to access important essential services wherever they are.”

“The Ontario government is working together with service providers, the federal government and municipalities to expand access to reliable wireless services that families and businesses in Eastern Ontario need and deserve,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “By building and upgrading necessary digital infrastructure, we’re stimulating regional economic growth, creating jobs, and ensuring families and businesses have access to the necessary resources they need to thrive. This improved connectivity will help build stronger, more prosperous communities today, and for generations to come.”

This work is part of Rogers’ ongoing commitment to expand service and improve connectivity for underserved communities, including more rural and remote regions in Ontario. Since January 2020, Rogers has enhanced its wireless networks across more than 200 Ontario communities; at the same time, Rogers has delivered fixed broadband network upgrades to nearly 100 communities across the province. Rogers recently announced it is investing $140 million to expand its network of fibre-to-the home technology in Eastern Ontario, servicing more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

These investments make an impact. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020, Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $15.2 billion of output, including over 45,800 full-time jobs generated and supported.

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

Currently EORN is working on a $300 million project, funded by public and private sector partners, to improve and expand cellular services across eastern Ontario.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of Eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit of Canada in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada for 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

