Rogers and City of Fredericton Launch First 5G Network in Atlantic Canada

Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, expands to Fredericton, making it the first in Atlantic Canada

Ignite Fredericton’s 5G enabled Cybersecurity Innovation Lab at Knowledge Park will drive innovation, in partnership with CyberNBNext generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power New Brunswick’s economy to competeFREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications and the City of Fredericton today announced 5G is now available on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, is the largest in Canada, now in more than 60 cities and towns across the country and reaching more markets by year-end.¹ Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB.“As we expand into Fredericton, over time our 5G technology will transform the way we live, work, and do business in New Brunswick,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to work with the City of Fredericton to bring 5G to the city. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic.”Building on the company’s national roll out, Rogers 5G network will bring consumers and businesses the very best in wireless technology to neighbourhoods and business parks.“In partnership with Rogers and Fredericton Innovation Partnership stakeholders, we are thrilled to jointly announce Fredericton’s digital evolution as ‘Atlantic Canada’s First 5G City’!” said Mike O’Brien, Mayor, City of Fredericton. “As part of a multi-year telecommunications partnership, the City has been working with Rogers since November 2019 to bring 5G to Fredericton as part of their national roll-out. There will be tremendous impact, enabling our entrepreneurs, students and researchers, to develop robust edge applications, solutions and applied research.” “On behalf of the Government of New Brunswick, congratulations to Rogers Communications and the City of Fredericton on reaching this important milestone,” said Blaine Higgs, Premier, Province of New Brunswick. “The launch of the first 5G network in Atlantic Canada will benefit our employers and our citizens in ways we haven’t even yet imagined, opening up new possibilities for innovation and advancement.”Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will deliver real-time connectivity leading to a truly digitally connected world. Rogers 5G is accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and the Rogers for Business Unlimited Data plan with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with Rogers Device Financing.Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.“Rogers 5G enablement of CyberNB’s Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre is the perfect complement to the ecosystem that we are building in Fredericton around critical infrastructure protection,” said Larry Shaw, CEO, Ignite Fredericton and Knowledge Park. “5G will fuel innovation in cybersecurity to ensure digital resilience and drive collaboration between industry, government, and academia at Cyber Centre.”Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026. Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking.About Rogers



